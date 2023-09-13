Grampound Town Hall repair work begins after car crash
Repair work has started on a heritage centre and former town hall in Cornwall that was hit by a car.
A corner of the Grade II-listed building in Grampound, between Truro and St Austell, was badly damaged in a crash involving a Mercedes convertible car at about 14:00 GMT on 24 December.
It means traffic lights are due to be placed on the A390 for about 10 weeks.
Mark Taylor, from Grampound with Creed Parish Council, said he was pleased the work was going ahead.
He said the wait for work to begin was "a bit longer than we'd like".
Mr Taylor added: "At least it's missed the high summer and hopefully the traffic has quietened down a bit now, which means the traffic lights... won't be quite the nuisance they would have been if they had happened three weeks ago."
While it is known as the town hall it has not been one since Grampound had its town status revoked in the 1800s and became a village.
Historic England previously said the building was "probably early 18th Century".
Once work has been completed the centre is due to reopen to the public.