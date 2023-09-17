Kaius Tutt's mum hopes work on A391 will prevent deaths
- Published
The mother of a teenager who was killed in a crash hopes improvement work on the road on which it happened will prevent another death.
Kaius Tutt, 18, from St Austell, Cornwall, died on the A391 near the town on 14 October 2022.
On 22 May, a coroner's report suggested road improvements to reduce the risk of future deaths.
Cornwall Council said a section of overtaking lane had been removed and resurfacing works were planned.
Kaius' mother, Tyra Tutt said: "Nothing will ever bring my boy back but if it prevents future loss these works can only be a good thing."
'Funny young man'
A prevention of future deaths report said Mr Tutt died after he "attempted an overtaking manoeuvre whilst riding his motorcycle and collided with a car being driven on the opposite carriageway".
It said: "Kaius was approaching the Carclaze roundabout, riding his Honda 125cc motorcycle towards St Austell having come from the direction of the Scredda roundabout.
"The court found that rider error on the part of Kaius was the cause of the collision, contributed to by the faded road markings and a visibility issue at the collision location."
In a tribute, Mr Tutt's family previously said: "He was a beacon for many who looked to him as the light he shone was so bright.
"A caring, talented, determined and funny young man."
They said he "valued family and friends above all else" and "his love for his family was evident every day".
'Deepest condolences'
In the report the coroner said: "In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken."
Issues raised included deflection arrows which had faded or disappeared, visibility issues and overtaking concerns.
The report said: "The court found that Cormac [Cornwall Council's roads repair company] has made a recommendation to Cornwall Council that the road layout is amended to remove the downhill overtaking section at this location at the first reasonable opportunity, but that currently no funding is available to facilitate this recommendation."
Cornwall Council said: "We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the motorcyclist involved in this tragic incident.
"A section of the downhill overtaking lane was removed shortly after the inquest.
"Resurfacing works will be scheduled in as part of the council's routine highway maintenance programme."