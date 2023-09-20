Cornwall Council land being auctioned for £1
A handful of very small pockets of council-owned land are being auctioned off on Wednesday.
Some of the plots in Cornwall have no reserve price and are available for as little as £1.
They include a 0.01 acre (0.004 hectares) verge in St Austell and a 0.007 acre (0.003 hectares) slope behind a bus stop in St Blazey.
Clive Emson Auctioneers said there had been interest in the plots, which will be available for bidding online only.
They are among more than 300 lots from across England to be auctioned.
Regional director David Henwood, said of the lots in Cornwall: "The local authority has deemed them surplus to requirements. They have had them for varying lengths of time and for different reasons, but have no use for them any longer.
"The majority have been advertised with no reserve which has peaked interest as you could, in theory, get them for as little as £1.
"We have had interest from a range of people, some very local to the land and others from further afield."
Alternative use
There are four lots in the auction in Cornwall that have no guide price.
Some of them may be considered suitable for alternative use, subject to necessary planning consents being obtained.
Mr Henwood said: "The natural purchasers for some of the plots are people who have land immediately next door, but some of the plots do have some potential if the correct planning requirements are met."
The auction is scheduled to start at 10:00 BST.