Camborne parents protest against 'harsh' school policy
- Published
Parents and students have held a protest outside a school in Cornwall against its "harsh" behaviour policy.
Students at Camborne Science and International Academy claim they have missed lessons for minor issues - including asking to go to the toilet.
Parents said students had also been penalised for being two minutes late to lessons and for having laddered tights.
The school said rules were applied consistently so students were aware of expectations.
'Not good enough'
One mother said the disciplinary measures being taken were not appropriate.
She said: "It's the way they're being enforced, there is no distinction between being two minutes late to class, literally two minutes late, and throwing a chair.
"They all result in missing two curriculum lessons and it's not good enough."
Another mother, whose son has just joined the school, said her son was "crying because we had car trouble and it was literally breaking his heart as he was afraid about getting... suspended".
Head teacher Emma Haase said parents could contact the academy with any issues they had.
She said: "For the wellbeing and success of the whole school community it is vital that individuals' issues relating to punctuality, behaviour, uniform and organisation are kept to a minimum.
"As always, if any parents or carers have questions about how a policy is applied in a specific instance... they are encouraged to contact the academy directly."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk