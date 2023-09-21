Sailor jailed after threatening police with crossbow in Cornwall
A war veteran who lured police to his Cornish home and threatened them with a crossbow has been jailed.
Former Royal Navy sailor Simon Sanderson had attacked his girlfriend after a drinking session on 13 May.
Calling police to his home in Shortlanesend near Truro, he threatened: "I will pop you in the head" and "If I see a head it is going".
Sanderson was jailed for three and a half years at Truro Crown Court.
Recorder Matthew Turner said Sanderson, 43, had a mixed personality disorder, but his intention was not to harm others.
The court heard the veteran, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, punched his girlfriend after she "dropped something in the bathroom".
As she fled his home, he called police and then took aim with his crossbow at the three officers who arrived at the scene.
'Stoic'
A stand-off ensued, the court heard, with police hiding behind their cars as Sanderson moved to an upstairs window, making threats that "families would be mourning the death of a police officer".
On the arrival of armed police 20 minutes later, Sanderson emerged and said "I just lost the plot", the court heard.
Police, who felt "they had been lured there", would later dub the case a "Raoul Moat-type incident" referring to the man who shot three people in 2010 and became involved in a six-hour standoff with police before taking his own life.
The judge commended the officers for their "stoic and impeccably calm" actions.
He had heard the ex-sailor had a previous conviction for affray after he threatened to kill his wife, during an incident in which he again threatened police.
Sanderson was convicted by a jury of three charges of making threats to kill against the police.
He had admitted causing actual bodily harm to his partner and threatening the officer with a crossbow.
After the case, Supt Ian Thompson praised the professionalism, quick thinking and bravery of the officers which resulted in a dangerous person being detained.
