Cornish language film to tour UK film festivals
A short film shot entirely in the Cornish language is beginning a tour of UK film festivals.
Trengellick Rising, by writer and director Guy Potter, shot in black and white, was funded by donations from the public.
He said: "I wanted to be part of a movement to bring a movement to bring back a minority Celtic language.
"It's important to choose something that you can be a part of, and this was the perfect way to do that."
Set in Cornwall in the 1700s, the film follows the story of Private Gerren Pascoe, who is sent to a remote military outpost after being "sentenced for a crime without trial".
Production coordinator Rachel Clear Burton shared her excitement upon seeing the trailer ahead of the release of the film.
She said: "I've seen it from the point of view that is more practical, involving lugging kit across Bodmin Moor.
"So, to see it all come together on the big screen, was a really special experience."
The cast and crew are all Cornwall-based, and producers said the film utilised as much local filmmaking talent as was available.
Trengellick Rising is set to premiere at Encounters Film Festival in Bristol, before being showcased at various independent cinemas across the South West.