Two people bailed after Newquay attempted murder arrests
A man and a woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed have been released on bail.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was called to reports of a serious assault in a property in Henver Road, Newquay, at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
A woman in her 40s who suffered multiple stab wounds was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and would remain in the area on Monday.
A 41-year-old man and a woman of 47 were taken into custody before being released, pending further investigations.
The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Officers have asked anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.
