Roof collapses in Carharrack property fire
- Published
A fire at a large residential property in Cornwall has caused its roof to collapse, firefighters say.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said six fire appliances and a water carrier were called to the scene in Carharrack, near Redruth, after the alarm was raised at about 02:55 BST.
The roof collapse meant crews had to fight the fire from outside the property, the service said.
National Grid engineers isolated the electrics to the building, it added.
Fire crews are remaining on scene to dampen down the building.
