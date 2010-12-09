Vehicles and fuel on fire in barn in Middleton
- 9 December 2010
More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a barn fire involving 10 vehicles and thousands of litres of bio-fuel.
Crews were called to Trickley Coppice Farm at Middleton, in north Warwickshire, at about 2130 GMT on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
About 12,000 litres of bio-fuel are estimated to be on site, they added.
The barn is divided into five industrial units and used as a car and engineer workshop.
The cause is not yet known.