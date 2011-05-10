Image caption Severn Trent said the work was "essential" to protect properties

Phase two of a £7.8m sewer renewal programme to alleviate the risk of flooding in Leamington Spa has begun.

The work will take the project south of the River Leam, starting in Willes Road, meaning part of the road will be closed for six to eight weeks.

On 16 May a second team will start another section in Leam Terrace with the road closed for 12 weeks.

Severn Trent said the work was "essential" to protect vulnerable properties in the area.

'Distressing and disruptive'

A spokeswoman said work which began in September 2010 in the Princes Drive, Victoria Park and Riverside areas was nearing completion.

Chris Keys, programme engineer for Severn Trent, said: "This work is an essential part of the flood alleviation work which has been designed to protect vulnerable properties in the area.

"Sewer flooding can be unpleasant, distressing and disruptive and we are committed to preventing further incidents in Leamington Spa.

"We apologise in advance for the inconvenience this work may cause. The disruption won't last for long but what we are installing will."