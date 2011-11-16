Image caption Griffiths will be sentenced next month

A Coventry woman has been found guilty of murdering her former partner.

Jason Bissell, 39, was repeatedly struck over the head with a hammer before being thrown into Lanny's Lagoon Fishery at Stretton-under-Fosse. His body was found in October 2010.

Joanne Dawn Griffiths, 41, of Bridgeacre Gardens, Coventry, is due to be sentenced on 5 December.

Her co-accused, Peter Andrew Hood, 43, of Vernon's Lane in Nuneaton, will be sentenced on the same day.

Hood changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial on 6 October and gave evidence for the prosecution in Griffiths's trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

'Bright and loving'

Det Ch Insp Pete Hill described the case as "one of the most sickening" that he had been involved in.

Mr Bissell's body was discovered in the fishing lake, near Rugby, on 19 October with his head covered in duct tape.

Det Ch Insp Hill said Griffiths and Hood had killed Mr Bissell to remove him from their lives, after he had fathered a child with Griffiths.

"As a result of the actions of Joanne Griffiths and Peter Hood, a child will never have the opportunity to get to know their loving father Jason Bissell," Det Ch Insp Hill said.

In a statement, Mr Bissell's family said: "Jason was a bright and loving dad, son brother and friend.

"His life was taken in an unbelievable way for trying to do what he knew was right."