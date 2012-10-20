Managers working on the high-speed (HS2) rail project are speaking to Warwickshire residents affected by the planned route.

Staff from HS2 Ltd are at Kenilworth School to talk about mitigation measures proposed for some of the affected areas.

The proposed London to Birmingham link runs close to the town of Kenilworth and Burton Green village.

HS2 opponents are also at the event, attended by up to 300 people.

The line between London and Birmingham, is scheduled to be running by 2026, after the project was approved by the government in January.

Ruth Newsum, of HS2 Ltd, said it was important for the firm to attend these events so they could listen to local people and their concerns so these could be factored into the local design.

However, one attendee said that while he applauded the fact HS2 Ltd had attended, the firm had not said anything.