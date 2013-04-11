Welford-on-Avon High Street closed following cottage fire
- Published
A High Street is closed in a Warwickshire village following a fire at a thatched cottage.
Crews were called to the "substantial detached house" in Welford-on-Avon at 20:40 BST on Wednesday.
Appliances from across the county tackled the fire in the roof and first floor throughout the night.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines are still at the house and the road, near the Church Street junction, remains closed.
It said all of the occupants left the house safely and the fire did not spread to any other properties.
Ian Tonner of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the building is a "very old cottage with very low ceilings" and that there is "not much left of it."
He said: "A thatched roof takes a lot of work to extinguish the fire, you have to in theory, dig it out, very similar to a barn fire."