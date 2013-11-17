Image caption Sustrans said it hopes more rare species, such as the grizzled skipper butterfly and the bloody-nosed beetle, will live on its Warwickshire greenways

A transport charity said it hopes to encourage rare species to live on its Warwickshire cycling routes.

Sustrans will carry out a survey of the wildlife along two of its greenways in the county and hopes to attract new species to live there.

Ahoy skipper! Grizzled skippers can easily be identified by the black and white "checkerboard" pattern on their wings

They are found in glades, clearings and even industrial wasteland and rubbish tips

They are difficult to see in flight, due to their rapid, darting movement, but they stop regularly on twigs and flowers

The charity said it wants to entice butterflies, such as the grizzled skipper, and the bloody-nosed beetle to live along the route.

They said the survey would take about three years.

The two routes to be included in the survey are the 2.7 km (1.7 mile) Walsall-to-Pelsall greenway and the 11.2km (7 mile) Lias Line, off the Fosse Way.

Recruit volunteers

Bernadette Higgins, a Sustrans ecologist, said: "These traffic-free routes form part of the National Cycle Network. They are great for wildlife but we want to increase the variety of species along the routes.

"We are looking at creating these corridors so that wildlife will be able to get from one habitat to another, rather than existing in isolated groups."

She added the plan would involve recruiting volunteers to manage habitats and allowing wild flowers to grow where appropriate.