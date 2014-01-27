Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption House and garage roofs were damaged and car windows smashed in the strong winds

Families have spent another night at a community hall in Warwickshire after their homes were damaged by storms.

House and garage roofs were damaged and car windows smashed due to the strong winds in Galley Common, near Nuneaton, at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

About 30 houses in total were affected by a "mini tornado", Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said.

People living in Hickman Road were given shelter at the community hall at St Peter's Church.

One resident Terry Bishop said his house had iron gates and fence panels blown down and windows were smashed.

"Within the minute it lasted it was horrendous, I saw garage roof panels fly past my window and land in my back garden," Mr Bishop said.

"When I got outside afterwards it just looked like a bomb site, everybody was in shock."

Mr Bishop said he had been able to stay in his own house on Sunday but his neighbours were still in temporary accommodation after front windows in their house were smashed and the roof partially collapsed.

Image copyright Annonymous submission Image caption About 30 properties were damaged in the storm Image copyright Annoymous submission Image caption Residents in Galley Common were evacuated to a nearby church hall previous slide next slide

Alan Franks from Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said the authority had been working with residents and the emergency services to get people back to their homes as quickly as possible.

He said: "About 30 houses were affected to some degree, some more than others.

"We had roof tiles blown off, damage to cars, damage to fences and sheds, it was quite extensive. Fortunately, no-one was injured."

The storms also ripped a roof off one of the stable blocks at the nearby Nuneaton and North Warwickshire Equestrian Centre.

Trustee Jean Miller said: "We've managed to move all the horses into our indoor arena so they're all in the open space there but it's been very difficult."

BBC Weather forecaster Laura Gilchrist said it was likely a small tornado had occurred but said this could not be confirmed without an expert visiting the site.