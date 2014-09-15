BBC News

Overturned hay wagon closes M6 in Warwickshire

An overturned hay wagon led to the closure of part of the M6 in Warwickshire.

The road was shut northbound, from junction 2 for Coventry to 3A near Coleshill, as hay and diesel was cleared after a crash involving a car at about 13:15 BST.

There have been delays of an hour and a half approaching junction 2. The road reopened early on Tuesday.

The crash happened between junction 3 for Bedworth and 3A.

The lorry driver, a man in his 60s, and the car driver, a woman in her 40s, were not hurt.

