Overturned hay wagon closes M6 in Warwickshire
- Published
An overturned hay wagon led to the closure of part of the M6 in Warwickshire.
The road was shut northbound, from junction 2 for Coventry to 3A near Coleshill, as hay and diesel was cleared after a crash involving a car at about 13:15 BST.
There have been delays of an hour and a half approaching junction 2. The road reopened early on Tuesday.
The crash happened between junction 3 for Bedworth and 3A.
The lorry driver, a man in his 60s, and the car driver, a woman in her 40s, were not hurt.
