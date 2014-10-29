Medieval Coventry building damaged by takeaway blaze

Scene of the fireDaniel Sambell
The fire broke out at about 15:30 GMT and spread to the roof of the timber-built structure

A medieval building has been damaged by a fire which broke out at a takeaway.

About 25 firefighters tackled the blaze in Spon Street Coventry, which began at 15:30 GMT on Tuesday.

The "severe fire" had spread to the roof space of the timber-built property, West Midlands Fire Service said. Investigators are working to establish the extent of the damage.

Group Commander Mick Birch said he believed the source of the fire was a frying range inside the takeaway.

Fire engines from Coventry, Foleshill, Canley, Hay Mills and Billesley were sent to the scene.

Fire crews used a raised platform to bring the fire under control

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.