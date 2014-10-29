Medieval Coventry building damaged by takeaway blaze
- Published
A medieval building has been damaged by a fire which broke out at a takeaway.
About 25 firefighters tackled the blaze in Spon Street Coventry, which began at 15:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The "severe fire" had spread to the roof space of the timber-built property, West Midlands Fire Service said. Investigators are working to establish the extent of the damage.
Group Commander Mick Birch said he believed the source of the fire was a frying range inside the takeaway.
Fire engines from Coventry, Foleshill, Canley, Hay Mills and Billesley were sent to the scene.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.