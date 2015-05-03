Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed

A large fire has broken out at a shoe factory in Coventry.

Sixteen crews were tackling the blaze at the United Footwear plant on Holbrook Lane.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said there were no reports of injuries, but crews would remain at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service has advised local residents to keep their doors and windows closed due to the volume of smoke in the area.

Holbrook Way has been closed in both directions between Holbrook Lane and the A444.