Crews tackle Coventry shoe factory blaze
- 3 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large fire has broken out at a shoe factory in Coventry.
Sixteen crews were tackling the blaze at the United Footwear plant on Holbrook Lane.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said there were no reports of injuries, but crews would remain at the scene.
West Midlands Fire Service has advised local residents to keep their doors and windows closed due to the volume of smoke in the area.
Holbrook Way has been closed in both directions between Holbrook Lane and the A444.