Image copyright Family handout Image caption Bradd Darby died in hospital after being stabbed

Three men have denied violent disorder over a street brawl in which a man was fatally stabbed.

Father-of-three Bradd Darby, 30, was wounded in Nuneaton in February and had gone to hospital by the time police arrived to reports of a disturbance in Vernons Lane.

A 24-year-old man also went to hospital with stab injuries and is one of the trio accused of disorder.

Another is Mr Darby's father, Glen Darby, Warwickshire Police said.

A fourth man - accused of murder - appeared at an earlier court hearing.

He is James Lewis Norton, 29, from Toler Road, Nuneaton, and is set to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 11 May when also due are Nuneaton men Dale Barnwell, 30, from Attleborough Road; Sam Stretton, 24, from Aberdeen Road; and Mr Darby's father, Glen Darby, 52, from Bradestone Road.

Those three denied violent disorder on Wednesday at Warwick Magistrates' Court where they were bailed.

Mr Norton, who was remanded in custody at a hearing in March, is yet to enter a plea.

He is also accused of two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of prohibited weapon and escaping lawful custody.