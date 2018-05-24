Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Andrew McIntosh drove "across country" to attack his wife, jurors heard

An airline pilot who beat his wife to death using a saucepan has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

Andrew McIntosh, 54, was found guilty of killing Patricia McIntosh, 56, at their former marital home in Knightcote, Warwickshire.

McIntosh admitted killing her but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC said it was a "very violent and callous killing".

Warwick Crown Court was told the pilot, who was on standby to fly for travel company TUI, acted in rage and anger after Mrs McIntosh, a nail technician, refused to lower the asking price of their property.

He attacked her with a saucepan, inflicting fatal head injuries on 15 November.

Judge Lockhart QC said: "This was a very violent and callous killing - a sustained and horrific attack with the use of weapons and feet, rained down on her, time and time again.

"Unlike anyone with an ounce of compassion, afterwards you simply pulled the blinds down and left."

Samantha Dixon, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "He launched a frenzied attack, hitting her over the head with a saucepan, punching her and stamping on her head.

"Despite being aware his wife was seriously injured, he failed to call an ambulance and fled the scene."

In a statement, Mrs McIntosh's family, said: "We still don't understand and accept how or why this happened and why he has put us through a trial.

"He had the choice to do the right thing and plead guilty. He has shown no remorse."