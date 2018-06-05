Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Thomas Westwood admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility

A man has admitted killing his mother, after a row over "milky" tea.

Susan Westwood, 68, was found with stab wounds in Cavendish Road, Tile Hill, Coventry on 1 December.

Thomas Westwood, 46, of Rosemary Close, in Tile Hill, admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility.

On his arrest, police said he claimed to have argued with his mother after making her tea "not milky enough" and that she had been bullying him. Her family said she loved him very much.

Westwood also described her attacking him with the knife first, police added.

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Westwood died as a result of 17 stab wounds.

Unemployed Westwood had denied murder, but admitted the lesser charge on what would have been the first day of his trial at Coventry Crown Court.

Her family said "she did not deserve to lose her life in the most cruellest of ways."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Susan Westwood was found with multiple stab wounds

In a statement, they added: "We as a family have been left devastated and heartbroken at the loss of Susan.

"She was a loving mum, nan, sister, auntie and friend who will be missed so much.

"To lose someone in your life is bad enough, but for Susan to be killed by someone she loved and supported endlessly is the cruellest blow. Someone she trusted and loved. This is beyond our comprehension.

"No family imagines ever having to go through such a traumatic event in their lives. We now have to face reality and realise Susan is never coming back to us. A big hole is left in our hearts that will never be filled."

Westwood will be sentenced on 3 August at Leamington Spa Justice Centre.