Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Station Street West

Four men have been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run collision.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene on Station Street West in Foleshill, Coventry, during the early hours of Tuesday.

Three men, aged 37, 35 and 25, arrested in the city on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and assisting an offender have been released pending inquiries.

A fourth arrested man, 31, remains in hospital.

The victim is yet to be identified and officers are working with the Romanian Embassy to trace his family.

West Midlands Police said the collision happened just before 02:30 BST and involved a silver Volkswagen Passat and a grey BMW.

Sgt Alan Hands from West Midlands Police said it is still trying to establish what happened and would urge anyone with information to come forward.