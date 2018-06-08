Image copyright Warwickshire Police Image caption Peter Jones and Raymond Dickens were convicted at Warwick Crown Court

Two men have been jailed for the sexual abuse and prostitution of teenage girls over a 22-year period.

Peter Jones and Raymond Dickens were prosecuted after two girls came forward to police to say they had been drugged and raped.

Other victims were discovered, with one saying she had been forced into prostitution, prosecutors said.

Jones, 55, from Coventry, was jailed for 22 years and Dickens, 53, from Rugby, was sentenced to 16 years.

The Crown Prosecution Service said between 1993 and 2015, the men identified six young and vulnerable victims who they then manipulated through physical violence and sexual abuse.

The abuse occurred in Rugby and Coventry, Warwick Crown Court heard.

But two girls approached police separately last year to claim Jones and drugged and raped them.

Investigations led to police coming across Dickens, whom other victims claimed had also raped them and forced one of the teenagers into prostitution, the CPS said.

'Fear and violence'

Ian Crooks, senior crown prosecutor, said: "These defendants exploited the situation that these young vulnerable victims had found themselves in order to sexually abuse them and in Dickens case, force one of the victims into prostitution for monetary gain.

"When the victims tried to resist or if they tried to escape from Jones and Dickens, they would use fear and violence in order for them to succumb to their demands."

Jones, of Wheelright Lane, was found guilty of three counts of rape, kidnap, two counts of false imprisonment, administering drugs in order to obtain intercourse, two counts of causing or inciting prostitution, sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Dickens, of Langdale Close, Rugby, was convicted of two counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault, procuring a person to become a prostitute and false imprisonment.