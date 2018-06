Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Coventry, police have said.

The man in his 50s died at the scene after the crash on Hall Green Road, at the junction of Almond Tree Avenue, in Wood End, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Radford, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning, West Midlands Police said.