Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Environment Agency officers are monitoring the River Avon near the site for pollution

A river may have been affected by a huge fire at a scrap metal recycling plant, the Environment Agency warned.

It urged farmers and the public to keep livestock and pets away from the River Avon downstream of the fire near Ryton-on-Dunsmore "as a precaution".

Officers tweeted they were still "checking the quality of the water which could have been affected".

Fire crews spent nearly 48 hours making the Ryton Mills site safe and tackling "seats of fire".

Image copyright Simon Malin Image caption The fire broke out on Friday

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said they left late on Sunday morning, adding its officers had not yet said what caused the blaze.

Plumes of smoke from the fire at Whites of Coventry, at Ryton Mill, were visible for miles on Friday.

The thick smoke closed Coventry Airport for about an hour and drivers near the fire, close to A45, were warned to take care.