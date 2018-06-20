Image caption The pair were arrested by armed police on Monday evening

Two men are alleged to have held a knife to a baby's throat during a robbery at a home in Coventry.

Joshua Juggan, 24, and Malik Ragnatt, 21, both from London, have been charged in connection with the raid, West Midlands Police said.

They are accused of robbing a house in Cheswick Close in the Stoke area of Coventry on Monday morning.

They took cash and jewellery after threatening the residents with a craft knife, the force said.

Two children, aged three and 10 months, were in the house at the time along with two women but no-one was hurt.

The pair were arrested by armed police on the M40 at 19:50 BST on the same day.

Mr Juggan, from Alvey Street, Southwark, and Mr Ragnatt from Bensham Lane, Croydon, are due to appear before magistrates in Coventry later, charged with robbery.