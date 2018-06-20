Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family Handout Image caption Mark Jackson died at the scene of the crash on 13 June

A motorcyclist who died after his bike collided with a car has been named by police.

Mark Jackson, 54, died at the scene of the crash on Hall Green Road, at the junction of Almond Tree Avenue, in Wood End, Coventry, on 13 June.

Mr Jackson's family said they are "utterly devastated" by his death.

A 28-year-old man, arrested on suspicion on causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail, West Midlands Police said.

In a statement Mr Jackson's family, said: "Mark was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by our entire community.

"He was a wonderful man who always rushed to help anyone who needed him, and we are utterly devastated by our loss.

"We would like to thank all our family and friends who have rallied around at this sad time."