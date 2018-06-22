Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The winners of the match will receive the inaugural Casper & Corey Memorial Cup, City said.

A football club has announced its players will compete in an annual memorial game for two brothers who died in a hit-and-run.

Casper and Corey Platt-May, aged two and six, were hit by a car in Macdonald Road, Coventry, while walking to a park on 22 February.

Coventry City said its under-23 side will face the Coventry Copsewood FC first team on 20 July.

Coventry Copsewood FC is the club where the brothers played at a youth level.

Previously, the manager at Coventry Copsewood under-7s Lions, Matthew Hopkins, said Corey was a "really, really, really gifted footballer".

Speaking of the memorial cup, first team manager Darren Dickson said on Friday: "We hope it'll really bring the community together and give the team a chance to remember the boys in a fitting way."

Funds raised from the fixture will go to the boys' family, and their chosen charities.

Corey and Casper were among a group of up to nine children being helped across the road by several adults on a family trip to a nearby park when they were hit.

Image copyright West Midlands Police

Coventry City players wore black armbands during their match against Mansfield Town on 24 February in memory of the boys.

A signed Manchester United shirt was sent to the boys' family as a gift by striker Marcus Rashford.

Robert Brown, 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, was jailed for nine years in April for causing death by dangerous driving.

Passenger Gwendoline Harrison, 42, of Triumph Close, Wyken, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment.

Brown's sentence has been referred to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The boys' father, Reece Platt-May, was found dead in a Greek hotel on 17 May. A coroner said the cause of death was hanging.