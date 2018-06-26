Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an address on Binswood Street, Leamington Spa, on Monday afternoon

The bodies of two women have been discovered at an address in Leamington Spa.

Warwickshire Police said it forced entry at a home on Binswood Street at 14:00 BST on Monday after "concern was raised for the occupants".

Post mortems and formal identification are due to take place on the women, who are believed to be aged 38 and 55.

Det Insp Liam Barry said police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the "tragic incident".

The force said the incident is thought to have been "contained to the property" and asked for privacy for both families.