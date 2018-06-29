Image caption The shooting happened in the early hours of Friday

A man is in a serious condition after being shot.

Police said they were called to Bull Street in Nuneaton just before 03:00 BST, to reports a man had sustained a gunshot wound.

The man, in his late 20s, is being treated in hospital. Warwickshire Police said his next of kin had been informed.

A cordon remains in place around the scene while investigations into the shooting continue.

Det Insp Jill Fowler from Warwickshire Police said inquires were still at an early stage and urged anyone with information to come forward.