Image caption The shooting happened in the early hours of Friday, where a man in his 20s was seriously injured

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting where a man was injured.

Emergency services were called to Bull Street in Nuneaton just before 03:00 BST on Friday and a man in his late 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A 22-year-old man from Birmingham and a 37-year-old man from Bedworth were arrested on Queens Road on Tuesday.

A woman from Nuneaton was arrested on Wednesday, all three remain in custody.

Warwickshire Police said the men were arrested as part of a pre-arranged operation by officers in connection with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Pete Hill, from the force, said investigations are ongoing but it is believed to be an "isolated incident".

He urged anyone with further information that could help the inquiry to come forward.