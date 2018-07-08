Image copyright Google Image caption The 38-year-old was hit in Barras Lane, Coventry

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a stolen car in Coventry has been named by police as Leigh Price.

The 38-year-old was hit by a Chevrolet Captiva in Barras Lane in Earlsdon at 00:30 BST on Tuesday and later died in hospital.

His family said his death came "as a huge shock" and they felt "devastated.

A man, 26, from the Radford area, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a number of other offences.

They include possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and other driving and drug offences.

Police said the car involved had been stolen at knifepoint by two men just minutes before the crash.

At the time, Det Sgt Alan Hands from West Midlands Police said Mr Price had been "simply making his way home".