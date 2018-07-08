Image copyright Google Image caption Ambulance crews alerted police to the attack on St Austell Road

A man has been stabbed to death in Coventry.

The 27-year-old was found shortly before 11:50 BST on Sunday on St Austell Road in the Walsgrave area. He died in hospital a few hours later.

A man, also 27, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 53-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "We understand there was an argument that ended with a man being stabbed."

West Midlands Police said officers were keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack.