Man killed in Coventry street stabbing
- 8 July 2018
A man has been stabbed to death in Coventry.
The 27-year-old was found shortly before 11:50 BST on Sunday on St Austell Road in the Walsgrave area. He died in hospital a few hours later.
A man, also 27, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 53-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "We understand there was an argument that ended with a man being stabbed."
West Midlands Police said officers were keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack.