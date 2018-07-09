Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police found more than 23,000 indecent images and 300 videos at the home of Benjamin Reynolds

A Coventry man who used a teenage boy's social media profile to groom girls online has been jailed.

Benjamin Reynolds, 30, of Grangemouth Road in Radford, was caught after a 16-year-old girl in the United States told police she had been groomed.

After raiding his home, officers found thousands of indecent images, and notes that helped him keep track of lies he told online.

He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court to 15 years in prison.

Reynolds previously admitted three charges of making indecent images of children, five of inciting children to engage in sexual activity, one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and four counts of blackmail.

West Midlands Police said Reynolds created fake Skype profiles using the boy's information with photos taken from his Facebook and Instagram accounts, and used them to trick girls aged 12 to 16 into believing they were messaging a teenage boy.

He also posed as a girl on another chat site to trick a 14-year-old boy into sending him indecent images, police said.

In one message to a victim he admitted "I get off on the power", persuading the children to send him indecent images and perform sex acts in front of webcams.

Police said he may have been abusing children online for almost a decade, keeping victims quiet with threats to share images among their friends and family.

After the girl came forward, an email address linked to a fake Skype profile was traced to his home, which was raided on 5 May 2016.

Unemployed Reynolds was arrested and devices seized from his bedroom were found to contain more than 23,000 images of children and over 300 videos dated from December 2007 to 3 May 2016.