Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Daniel Kennell died after being found stabbed in Walsgrave

A family has paid tribute to their "beautiful" son as a man is charged with his murder.

Daniel Kennell, 27, was found stabbed on Sunday on St Austell Road in Walsgrave, Coventry. He later died in hospital.

His family described him as the "centre of our universe".

Ryan Preston, 27, of Hermitage Road, Coventry, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later.

A 53-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further investigation.

Paying tribute to Mr Kennell, his family described him as: "Our precious, loving and beautiful son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew.

"Taken away so cruelly and way too soon.

"[He was] loved by everyone and we are blessed to have him in our lives. We are devastated and unbearably lost."