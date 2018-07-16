Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anthony Potts was jailed while his son Nathan Potts is due to be sentenced next month

A child rapist at the centre of "systematic and horrifying child sexual abuse" has been jailed for life.

Anthony Potts, from Coventry, will serve a minimum of 16 years before he will be considered for parole after he was found guilty of cruelty, sexual assault and the rape of children, aged between two and 15 years old.

The 49-year-old, along with his son son Nathan, 26, was convicted of sex offences in May.

Four others have also been jailed.

West Midlands Police described the case as "one of the worst" it had ever dealt with.

Anthony Potts of Milverton Road, Coventry, was jailed for 13 counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, nine counts of inciting a child to perform a sexual act and cruelty, all against children.

Keith Potts, 67, of Burnaby Road, Coventry, was jailed for eight years and Julie Potts, 60, of the same address, was jailed for seven years following proceedings at Birmingham Crown Court.

Both were convicted of two counts of cruelty to children at an earlier hearing.

Elaine Potts, 50, of Milverton Road and Joanna Hoye, 42, of Hartshill Road, Shard End, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to a single count of neglect and were each handed four-year jail terms.

Joshua Potts, 25, of Holyhead Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty to four out of seven sexual assault charges, and three out of five rape charges.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of inciting a child into sexual activity. He will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Nathan Potts, of Burnaby Road, Coventry, will be sentenced on 9 August for two counts of rape of a child, four counts of sexual assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sex with another adult.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Keith Potts and Julie Potts were each convicted of two counts of cruelty to children

Two 17-year-old boys also on trial were found not guilty of multiple charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on a 52-year-old woman on trial for aiding and abetting sexual offences.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Joanne Hoye and Elaine Potts each pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect

Following the case an NSPCC spokesman said: "It is difficult to comprehend the harrowing ordeals endured by the victims of these despicable abusers over three decades.

"But they have displayed immense courage in speaking out and helping bring them to justice - and we would urge any survivors of child sexual abuse to do the same."

Det Ch Insp Jo Floyd, said following the trial in May: "This is one of the worst cases of systematic and horrifying child sexual abuse that I have ever seen and I am pleased that the jury have found the defendants guilty."