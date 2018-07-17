Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Joshua Potts was sentenced to 16 years in jail on Tuesday

A sex offender who carried out a catalogue of horrific child abuse has been jailed for 16 years.

Joshua Potts, 25, was one of five members of the same Coventry family to be sent to prison for a string of depraved acts against children.

He will serve at least a decade behind bars before he is considered for parole.

West Midlands Police described the case as "one of the worst" it had ever dealt with.

Joshua Potts, of Burnaby Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty to three rape charges and four sexual assault charges in May and was jailed following a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

His half-brother Anthony Potts, 49, of Milverton Road, Coventry, was jailed for life on Monday and will serve a minimum of 16 years.

He was convicted of 13 counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, nine counts of inciting a child to perform a sexual act and cruelty, all against children, aged between two and 15 years old, over three decades.

West Midlands Police said a presiding judge told the court he could not think of a "worse" case in his 50-year legal career and branded the offending as "horrendous".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anthony Potts was jailed while his half brother Nathan Potts is due to be sentenced next month

The men's father Keith Potts, 67, of Burnaby Road, Coventry, was jailed for eight years after he was convicted of two counts of cruelty to children.

His wife Julie Potts, 60, of the same address as her husband, was jailed for seven years after she was convicted of two counts of cruelty to children.

Another of Keith Potts sons Nathan Potts, 26, of Burnaby Road, Coventry, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child, four counts of sexual assault, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sex with another adult. He will be sentenced on 9 August.

Anthony Potts' wife Elaine Potts, 50, of Milverton Road and friend Joanna Hoye, 42, of Hartshill Road, Shard End, Birmingham, both pleaded guilty to a single count of neglect and were each handed four-year jail terms.

Image caption Keith Potts and Julie Potts were each convicted of two counts of cruelty to children

Investigating officer Det Sgt Rachel Gregory, said: "This is one of the worst cases of systematic and horrifying child sexual abuse that I have ever seen."

Det Ch Insp Jo Floyd, added: "All the children have been safeguarded and are receiving on-going support to help them come to terms with their abuse."