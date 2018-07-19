Image caption Joshua Juggan and Malik Ragnatt are to appear for sentencing at Warwick Crown Court on 6 September

Two men have admitted the robbery of a family's home in which a knife was "held to a baby's throat".

Joshua Juggan, 24, and Malik Ragnatt, 21, both from London, admitted the robbery at the house in Cheswick Close in the Stoke area of Coventry on 18 June.

They took cash and jewellery after threatening the residents with a craft knife, West Midlands Police said.

The men pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court earlier.

Mr Juggan, from Alvey Street, Southwark, and Mr Ragnatt from Bensham Lane, Croydon, were remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court for sentencing on 6 September.

The pair were arrested on the M40 at 19:50 BST on the day of the robbery, police said.

Two children, aged three and 10 months, were in the house at the time along with two women but no-one was hurt.