Image caption The search at Bishops Bowl Lakes began on Thursday evening

Police and firefighters are searching for a 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at a disused quarry in Warwickshire.

The teenager disappeared close to Bishops Bowl Lakes, between Bishop's Itchington and Deppers Bridge, at about 18:20 BST on Thursday.

Specialist search crews were deployed to help and police have closed the nearby road.

The missing teenager has not yet been named.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the first of its crews arrived at the scene eight minutes after it was called.

Firefighters used rescue sleds on the water and long-reach rescue poles. Specialist boat crews from Rugby also attended.

Emergency services continued to be at the scene on Friday morning, having closed the B4451.

At the scene: Ben Russell, BBC News Coventry and Warwickshire

Police have blocked off the road leading to the quarry and lakes from Station Road, but have given people enough space to turn around, but which is going to cause some disruption during rush hour.

Bishops Bowl Lakes are privately owned, well-known fisheries, set in an 90-acre limestone former quarry.

Former lakes manager Paul Batchelor told the BBC in 2009 that there are six lakes there, "one called the Blue Pool that's really deep blue water full of big fish".

He said at the time: "We've had a lot of problems with people jumping off the big high cliffs down into the water. They don't know what's down there."

Image caption Searches resumed at the site on Friday morning

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a hazardous area response team, the Midlands Air Ambulance and a critical care car attended the scene on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said its crews were told on arrival that a male had "got into difficulty in the water" but the search was stood down overnight with no patient having been found.

"Specialist water rescue teams have returned to the site on Friday morning to continue the search," a spokesman said.

"The family of the missing teenager continue to be supported by specialist officers from Warwickshire Police."

In a statement released on Friday, Warwickshire Police said the search would continue throughout the day.