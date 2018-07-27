Coventry & Warwickshire

Illegal tobacco found inside potato sacks in Bedworth

  • 27 July 2018
Sacks Image copyright HM Revenue and Customs
Image caption Officers from HM Revenue and Customs found 6.97 tonnes of tobacco inside potato bags

Nearly seven tonnes of illegal tobacco found disguised inside potato sacks has been seized following a raid on a farm.

The tobacco, worth more than £2m in evaded duty, was found at two rented buildings in Bedworth, Warwickshire, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

The buildings were being used to process and cut hand rolling tobacco, without the landlord's knowledge.

More than 10,000 cigarettes, a cutting machine and counterfeit packaging were also found and seized.

Image copyright HM Revenue and Customs
Image caption The buildings were lined with black sheet plastic

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing following the raid on 12 July.

Richard Paris, assistant director of the HMRC fraud investigation service, said: "Tobacco fraud costs the UK £2.5 billion a year in lost tax, money that should be funding vital public services in the UK.

"This is theft from the taxpayer and it undermines legitimate traders."

Image copyright HM Revenue and Customs
Image caption The buildings were being used to process and cut hand rolling tobacco, without the landlord's knowledge

