Image copyright Warwickshire Police/Family Handout Image caption Luke Murphy's parents have said they are "proud to have called him [their] son"

Tributes have been paid to a "bright and kind" teenager who died while swimming at a disused quarry.

Luke Murphy, who was 17 and from Daventry, disappeared at Blue Pool, near Bishops Itchington, Warwickshire, at about 18:20 BST on Thursday 26 July. His body was found a day later.

His parents said they were "proud to have called him [their] son".

Warwickshire Police has said a report will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Murphy's family described him as "kind, bright and loving".

"He was liked by all who met him and brought happiness to everyone that knew him", they said.

Firefighters and water rescue crews were involved in the search and found Mr Murphy's body at about 10:50 BST on Friday 27 July.

Previously, Insp Rupert Atkinson, said: "The family are being supported by specially trained officers and we would ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time."