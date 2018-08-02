Image copyright Google Image caption The 38-year-old was hit in Barras Lane, Coventry

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a stolen car in Coventry.

Jason Harris, 26, has been remanded into custody after admitting a string of offences at Warwick Crown Court today.

Victim Leigh Price, 38, was hit by a Chevrolet Captiva in Barras Lane in Earlsdon and died in hospital last month.

Harris will be sentenced in October.

Police said the car involved had been stolen at knifepoint by two men just minutes before the crash.

Harris, of Chevral Avenue, Radford, has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, robbery, having an offensive weapon, having no licence and no insurance.

His co-accused Gerry Fawkner, 23, of Almond Tree Avenue, Coventry, has pleaded guilty to robbery and having an article with a blade or point.

Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear back at the same court for sentencing on 26 October.

Mr Price's family said his death came "as a huge shock" and they felt "devastated."

At the time, Det Sgt Alan Hands, from West Midlands Police, said Mr Price had been "simply making his way home."