Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nathan Potts has been jailed for 20 years followed by eight years on licence

A child rapist who carried out a string of "horrendous" sex attacks has been jailed for 20 years.

Nathan Potts, 26, was convicted of two counts of rape of a child, four counts of sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sex with another adult.

He was one of six members of the same family to be sentenced for offences against children.

Potts, of Burnaby Road, Coventry, was also handed eight years on licence.

He will serve at least two-thirds of his prison sentence before he is considered for parole.

West Midlands Police said the case, at Birmingham Crown Court, was "one of the worst" it had dealt with.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Joshua Potts was sentenced to 16 years in jail

Potts' brother Joshua Potts, 25, also of Burnaby Road, pleaded guilty to three rape charges and four sexual assault charges in May and was jailed for 16 years.

He will serve at least a decade behind bars before he is considered for parole.

Their half-brother Anthony Potts, 49, of Milverton Road, Coventry, will serve a minimum of 16 years.

He was convicted of 13 counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, nine counts of inciting a child to perform a sexual act and cruelty, all against children, aged between two and 15 years old, over three decades.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anthony Potts was jailed for 16 years while his half brother Nathan Potts was sentenced to 20 years in prison

The men's father Keith Potts, 67, of Burnaby Road, Coventry, was jailed for eight years after he was convicted of two counts of cruelty to children.

His wife Julie Potts, 60, of the same address, was jailed for seven years after she was also convicted of two counts of cruelty to children.

Anthony Potts' wife Elaine Potts, 50, of Milverton Road and friend Joanna Hoye, 42, of Hartshill Road, Shard End, Birmingham, both pleaded guilty to a single count of neglect and were each handed four-year jail terms.

West Midlands Police said a presiding judge told the court he could not think of a "worse" case in his 50-year legal career and branded the offending "horrendous".

Image caption Keith Potts and Julie Potts were each convicted of two counts of cruelty to children

Investigating officer Det Sgt Rachel Gregory, said: "This is one of the worst cases of systematic and horrifying child sexual abuse that I have ever seen."

Det Ch Insp Jo Floyd, added: "All the children have been safeguarded and are receiving on-going support to help them come to terms with their abuse."