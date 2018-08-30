Image caption The crash happened on Stoney Stanton Road in Coventry on Wednesday

Police have thanked people for their "outpouring of support" after an officer was filmed being knocked off his bike during a chase.

Bystanders had been labelled as "disgusting" by West Midlands Police for filming the man rather than helping him.

The officer had been pursuing a stolen bike in Coventry when he was knocked over on Stoney Stanton Road on Wednesday.

He is now recuperating at home.

He was taken to hospital following the crash and discharged with "bumps, bruises and a bit of shock". He has no long-lasting injuries, police said.

Hannah Deer tweeted her support to the officer saying: "I stand with you. Our police are a vital part of our society. What a disgusting way to treat someone".

John Scarlett also said on social media: "It's anti-social behaviour of the worst kind" and Ekbal Hussain said: "Most of us really do appreciate the amazing work you folks do. Thanks for keeping us safe!"

Previously, West Midlands Police Road Harm Reduction Team tweeted the reaction of bystanders was "not what any of us come into work for".

"Very disappointed to report that when one of our team was knocked off his bike while pursuing a stolen bike the first thing people thought to do was to record the incident on their mobile phones rather than help the rider," the team posted on Twitter.

The Tweet has been shared more than 300 times and other branches of the police force have pledged their support.

The Force Contact team branded it "absolutely disgusting behaviour", adding: "For those filming our injured colleague, the difference between us and you is if you ever need our help in future, we still respond."