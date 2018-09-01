A man has been arrested after two people were injured in stabbings.

A 21-year-old man was found stabbed at the back of Club M in Croft Road, Coventry, before 05:30 BST and another man was discovered injured nearby.

The 21-year-old was stabbed in the stomach and was in a life-threatening condition while the man, believed to be in his 20s, was undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A police cordon has been put in place along Queen Victoria Road at the junction with Croft Road.

Traders in the Arcade were told not to open earlier, while the investigation continued.

Insp Andy McHugh said: "We are in the very early stages of this enquiry and we are trying to piece together the events of this morning and indeed if the two incidents are linked to each other."