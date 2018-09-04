Image caption Aimee Challenor was running to become the deputy leader of the Green Party

A former leadership hopeful has quit the Green Party - accusing it of transphobia.

Aimee Challenor was suspended amid investigations into her father - who was jailed for child sex offences - acting as an election agent.

The activist, who dropped her bid to become deputy leader after her father's conviction, said trans members of the party faced a hostile environment.

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.

Speaking to BBC Coventry and Warwickshire, Ms Challenor denied her allegations were "sour grapes" resulting from her suspension.

"We have got to a point in the party where our messaging on trans rights is falling behind," she said.

"In recent months trans people within the party have faced a continuous stream of assaults on our basic rights and dignity."

Ms Challenor also criticised former party leader Caroline Lucas for agreeing to meet with campaign group Woman's Place UK.

She described the group, which campaigns against proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act, as a "far-right transphobic hate group".

It says it is against all forms of discrimination.

Writing about the suspension in The Guardian, Ms Lucas urged people to find "a way through the current debate about trans rights that's respectful of one another and the facts".

Ms Challenor, 20, pulled out of the party's deputy leader race last week.

The Green Party then announced it had suspended her on a no-fault basis while an investigation took place.

Ms Challenor's father David had acted as an election agent at the 2017 General Election and local elections in May, despite being charged with child rape in November 2016, according to West Midlands Police.

He was jailed for 22 years at Warwick Crown Court, where he was found guilty of 20 offences including the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

The court heard he held the victim captive in his attic and photographed the abuse as it was carried out.