Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The disturbance happened in Prior Deram Walk, Canley, Coventry just after 21:30 BST on Saturday

A 17-year-old boy who went into cardiac arrest after being Tasered by police has been discharged from hospital.

He was part of a group involved in a disturbance in Prior Deram Walk, Canley, Coventry, just after 21:30 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Police Tasered the teenager in a bid to detain him, but he went into cardiac arrest and needed hospital treatment.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating and has arranged to meet the boy's family.

An IOPC spokesperson said it had gathered witness accounts from the officers involved as well as CCTV footage.

"A Taser which was discharged during with incident will be analysed," the spokesperson added.

Three 17-year-olds and a 13-year-old were held on suspicion of violent disorder and assaulting a police officer after the incident.

Police said they had all been bailed pending further investigation.

Two police officers received minor injuries, which did not require hospital treatment, and a police car windscreen was also smashed.