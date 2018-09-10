Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Neville Staple's grandson Fidel Glasgow died after being stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the death of the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple.

Fidel Glasgow, 21, died after being stabbed outside Club M in Coventry on 1 September. He was the son of Mr Staple's daughter, Melanie.

A 23-year-old Coventry man was arrested earlier and is being questioned. Police are appealing for witnesses.

One man has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

