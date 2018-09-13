Two men have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences after a man said he was being threatened and had his wages and ID kept from him.

The men, aged 38 and 49, were detained in the north and east of Coventry after claims of potential labour exploitation in the construction sector.

A 44-year-old Romanian man was given to safeguarding officials, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority said.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify any further victims, the spokesman added.