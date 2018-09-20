Image copyright Google Image caption More than 150 people were told in April they must leave two tower blocks in Biart Place, Rugby

Two tower blocks from which residents were moved amid serious fire safety concerns are set to be demolished.

Making safe the buildings at Biart Place, Rugby, will cost an estimated £20m, but for a further £3m, the homes could be knocked down and replaced with new council housing, the local authority says.

Issues "beyond economic repair" include poor concrete and corroding steelwork.

But the council said the blocks would maintain flame resistance in a fire.

Concerns over fire safety were raised in 2016 in a survey commissioned by Rugby Borough Council, which said Fairway and Green Court had "been built to a poor standard and may not perform as expected in the event of a fire or explosion".

The survey added both blocks - more than half-a-century old - met British fire resistance standards.

According to a new council report set to be considered by members on Thursday 27 September, 91 of the 124 flats are vacant.

Encouraging councillors to appoint architects to design a replacement development, the report says changes to fire evacuation policies have reduced the risk to remaining tenants.

The homes are on course to be completely empty by a target start date of March 2019, the council says.

In April, the 155 people who were then living at Biart Place were told they would have to leave as overhaul or demolition loomed.

They were offered up to £10,000 in compensation, with those who decided to remain council tenants promised the same rent as at Biart Place.

A report into the structural integrity of three blocks at nearby Rounds Gardens has found them to be of better construction, with an anticipated 30-year lifespan.

Further surveys are due to gauge options for repair or replacement, with additional fire alarms recommended.